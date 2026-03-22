Michigan City, IN — The Rotary Club of Michigan City has established a new scholarship in memory of longtime Rotarian James “Jim” Welborne, who passed away on February 13, 2026, honoring his legacy of service and his lifelong dedication to Scouting.

The James Welborne Scholarship for Scouts will award $1,000 to a graduating high school senior who resides in La Porte County and whose life has been meaningfully impacted by participation in Scouting.

Welborne joined the Rotary Club of Michigan City in 1999 and remained an active and dedicated member for more than two decades. Most recently, he served as the club’s Executive Secretary, and throughout his time in Rotary he also held leadership roles as club president, secretary, and treasurer. A Paul Harris Fellow, Welborne was deeply committed to Rotary’s mission of service above self. In support of Rotary International’s global effort to eradicate polio, he even traveled to India to help administer polio vaccines. Outside of his service work, Welborne was a retired computer consultant who was known for his generosity, leadership, and dedication to helping others.

While Jim cared deeply about Rotary and service to his community, fellow Rotarians say his greatest passion was Scouting and the impact it had on the lives of young people.

“Jim Welborne had a tremendous impact on our Rotary Club and on so many people in our community,” said Jessica O’Brien, President of the Rotary Club of Michigan City. “While Jim cared deeply about Rotary, his greatest passion was Scouting and the role it plays in shaping young people’s character and leadership. Our club felt it was important to honor his memory by creating a scholarship that reflects those values and supports students whose lives have been influenced by Scouting.”

The scholarship is intended to recognize students who have demonstrated the principles of leadership, service, and personal growth that are central to the Scouting experience.

The Rotary Club of Michigan City also offers two (2) $3,000 scholarships every year. General scholarships must be submitted by March 31, 2026, while the new Scouting scholarship is due April 17, 2026. Scholarship applications, including eligibility and the application process, can be found at www.MCrotary.org. For more information about the scholarships or the Rotary Club of Michigan City, please contact Bryant Dabney, Club Scholarship Chair, at bdabney@harbourtrust.com.