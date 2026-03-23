NEST Community Sh elter Turns 25, and The Community Is Invited to Celebrate This Milestone 25th Anniversary Gala Set for September 18, 2026, at PNW in Westville Twenty-five years ago, a group of dedicated community members set out to make sure no one in Michigan City had to sleep out on the streets in the elements.

This fall, the community they built and the thousands of lives they’ve touched along the way will come together to celebrate and honor that legacy. Nest Community Shelter will mark its 25th anniversary with a gala celebration on Friday, September 18, 2026, at 6 pm at Purdue University Northwest in Westville. The evening will honor a quarter-century of service, spotlight the individuals and organizations whose generosity made it possible, and look ahead to

the next chapter of Nest’s mission to provide shelter, support, and hope to those who need it most.

“This milestone belongs to the entire community,” said Harrison Holtkamp, Executive Director of Nest Community Shelter. “For 25 years, the people of La Porte County have opened their hearts and their resources to support neighbors in crisis. September 18th is our chance to come together and celebrate what that generosity has made possible over the years across our communities.”

Details on tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Community members, local businesses, and longtime supporters are encouraged to mark their calendars and watch for them on the Nest Community Shelter website and on Nest’s social media channels.