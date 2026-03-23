HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is partnering with the International Business Innovation Association (InBIA) for its 40th International Conference on Business Innovation (ICBI40), the organization’s largest annual global gathering of entrepreneurship and innovation leaders.

The conference will take place Sunday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together leaders from universities, incubators, accelerators, economic development organizations and entrepreneur support programs from around the world.

Participants will share best practices, explore emerging innovation strategies and collaborate on new approaches to supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening regional innovation ecosystems.

The partnership highlights PNW’s growing role in the regional and national conversation around entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as the university’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the Northwest Indiana innovation ecosystem.

“This conference brings together people from across the country and around the world who are working to support entrepreneurs and build stronger innovation communities,” said Jason Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “For Northwest Indiana, it is an opportunity to connect with global best practices while also showcasing the collaborative work happening across our region.”

A key connection between PNW and the conference is Kristin Burton, assistant professor of Entrepreneurship at PNW and current chair of the board of directors for InBIA.

Burton has been actively involved with InBIA for several years and is serving in her second term on the organization’s board. In her role as board chair, she helps guide the organization’s strategy and programming while supporting initiatives that help incubators, accelerators and entrepreneur support organizations strengthen their impact.

At the conference, Burton will help welcome attendees from around the world, moderate sessions focused on entrepreneurship ecosystem development and teach as part of InBIA’s Entrepreneurship Center Managers (ECM) certificate program, which trains professionals who operate incubators, accelerators and entrepreneur support organizations.

“InBIA brings together people who are passionate about helping entrepreneurs succeed,” Burton said. “What makes this conference exciting is the opportunity to learn from communities across the country and around the world that are building innovative programs and partnerships. By connecting with that network, we can bring new ideas and best practices back to Northwest Indiana.”

Burton noted that the conference also creates opportunities for students, faculty and regional ecosystem leaders to engage with global conversations around entrepreneurship support.

“Northwest Indiana has a growing and collaborative ecosystem for entrepreneurs,” Burton said. “Events like this help demonstrate that we are not working in isolation. Universities, community organizations, economic development groups and entrepreneur support programs are all working together to strengthen the region’s economic future.”

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has been a key contributor to the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for more than two decades, connecting innovators, entrepreneurs, educators and community leaders through programs that celebrate innovation and help cultivate the next generation of creators and problem-solvers.

More information about the International Business Innovation Association and the International Conference on Business Innovation, as well as registration, is available at www.inbia.org.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.