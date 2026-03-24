Indiana Dunes National Park intends to conduct the Mnoke Prairie West Prescribed Fire TODAY 3/24/26. The planned burn area is 57 acres in size.
The prescribed fire is located north of the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Interstate 94 in the Porter/Burns Harbor area. Ignition is planned to begin between 1300 and 1500.
One wildland fire engine, 11personnel and 3 ATVs will be on site for the event.
Signs alerting the public to the prescribed fire activity are posted along the roadways. Smoke may be in the area for a period of time after the fires are complete. Indiana Dunes National Park