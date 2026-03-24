Indiana Dunes National Park intends to conduct the Mnoke Prairie West Prescribed Fire TODAY 3/24/26. The planned burn area is 57 acres in size.

Indiana Dunes National Park intends to conduct the Mnoke Prairie West Prescribed Fire TODAY 3/24/26. The planned burn area is 57 acres in size.

The prescribed fire is located north of the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Interstate 94 in the Porter/Burns Harbor area. Ignition is planned to begin between 1300 and 1500.

The prescribed fire is located north of the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Interstate 94 in the Porter/Burns Harbor area. Ignition is planned to begin between 1300 and 1500.

One wildland fire engine, 11personnel and 3 ATVs will be on site for the event.

One wildland fire engine, 11personnel and 3 ATVs will be on site for the event.