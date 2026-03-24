Two people were injured in a crash with vehicle entrapment Monday in Starke County. Sheriff Jack Rosa made the following statement on the crash: On March 22, 2026, at approximately 9:24 p.m., the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, along with Starke County EMS, San Pierre Fire Department, and Wheatfield EMS, responded to a reported two-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment at the intersection of State Road 10 and County Road 1200 West (County Line Road).

Upon arrival, first responders located two heavily damaged vehicles: a white 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a male from Wheatfield, Indiana, and a gray 2021 Dodge Ram driven by a male from San Pierre, Indiana.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on State Road 10 when it crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge Ram, which was traveling eastbound, on the driver’s side. Following the collision, the Dodge Ram rolled over and came to rest on the south side of the intersection, while the Chevrolet Silverado came to rest on the north side. Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles and were extricated by fire personnel at the scene.