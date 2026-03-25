The Ogden Dunes Police Department is alerting residents that there is a spring prescribed fire planned for today, March 25 at the ODHA’s Nelson Reck Park Woods.

“Prescribed fire is an essential element in long-term natural resources management and habitat restoration goals. Fire helps remove invasive species, open tree canopies, and increase wildlife habitat, the ODPD said in a statement. “Rx fires are also used to reduce wildfire risks by removing accumulated fuels before a wildfire occurs. Fire isn’t always destructive – many ecosystems rely on fire to thrive. Wildland fire management, including #RxFire, is a critical tool in maintaining healthy landscapes. These lower-intensity burns help reduce fuel loads, prevent larger, more destructive fires, and promote biodiversity. Understanding fire ecology is key to balancing wildfire risk and ecosystem health. Prescribed fires are very weather and resource dependent; notice will be given the night before or that morning.”

Police are telling residents it is suggested that you keep the windows and screened doors closed today.

Nelson Reck Park is approximately ~4-acres located west of Ogden Road, north of Ogden Court, and east and south of Cedar Trail.