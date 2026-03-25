SOUTH BEND – On March 19, 2026, 43-year old Edwardo Trevino, of LaPorte, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after a jury convicted him of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred. Trevino was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Trevino sold methamphetamine to another person. On another occasion, Trevino was the front seat passenger in a car that was pulled over by police. Officers located a backpack on the front passenger seat floorboard containing methamphetamine, clear plastic baggies used for packaging and distributing drugs, a wallet with Trevino’s ID card, and a loaded pistol. Trevino’s criminal history includes a felony conviction for residential entry, and he is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“This case is an example of how collaboration between state, local, and federal law enforcement can achieve the most effective available response to drug and gun offenses. We thank LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan and his office, along with the agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department, and the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division, for partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help make Hoosiers safer to live, work, and raise their families. Due to their efforts, a repeat felon who was intending to poison our community with methamphetamine while armed with a handgun will serve 8 years followed by three years of community supervision,” said United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.