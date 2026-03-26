Hired on October 9, 2006 and serving as director for nearly 20 years, Clay is looking forward to spending more time with his family. Clay also served 11 years on the LaPorte City Council 1984-1995, eight years on the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners 1997-2004 and served on the LaPorte Board of Public Works and Safety under three different Mayors. Mayor Carl Krentz, Mayor Blair Milo and Mayor Mark Krentz. Clay has served on many boards and non-profits thru his time in public service. Currently on his 6th year on the Swanson Center Board of Directors. Clay appreciated all his support and guidance thru his public life and wanted to Thank LaPorte County residents. Prior to embarking on public service Clay worked 28 years in the Tool & Die business in LaPorte County. Clay spent his entire life in LaPorte County and thinks there is no better place to be.