Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4pm. High near 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 33. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.