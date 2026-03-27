At a marina dock in Portage, Indiana, on July 6, 2025, a 38-year-old man was in electrified water caused by a faulty connection between his boat and the marina’s power source in water about 6.5 feet deep and about 3 feet from the dock. The man had jumped in to help his dog that had slipped from his boat into the water and was in obvious distress. He felt a shock and alerted others, including Matthew Lubieniecki, 52, assistant manager, from Ogden Dunes, Indiana. Upon hearing the man shout and knowing he was being electrocuted, Lubieniecki approached the edge of the dock. He bent over, used one hand to brace himself on the dock surface, and extended his other arm down to the man. Just above the water, the man had his forearms raised and Lubieniecki grasped his right hand to pull him up onto the dock. With his wife, Lubieniecki removed the dog from the water and placed it on the dock. The man was taken to the hospital by an ambulance and it was verified that he was electrocuted. He was treated and released. His dog also survived. Lubieniecki suffered a bite wound on his left hand from the dog as he pulled it from the water and also sustained an injury to his left arm.