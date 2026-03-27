News Release by Indiana DNR:

Governor Mike Braun and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced organizations in 17 Indiana counties will receive $1,484,960 in grants to fund 48 lake and stream projects through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.

“Indiana’s lakes and streams are vital natural resources, supporting strong communities, wildlife habitat, and recreation,” said Governor Mike Braun. “Thanks to support from those getting out and enjoying Indiana’s scenic waterways, we’re proud to make sure that our Hoosier lakes and streams are well maintained for continued enjoyment now and for future generations.”

Grants totaling $1,040,900 will support 15 sediment and logjam removal projects in 11 counties, which are Benton, Daviess, Hamilton, Johnson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, Noble, Steuben, Sullivan, and Vanderburgh counties. Another $444,060 will be used to support projects combating aquatic invasive plants in 33 waterbodies across 11 counties, which are Fulton, Gibson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Noble, Porter, Starke, Steuben, and White.

The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This user-funded program benefits boaters all over the state by allowing for the completion of lake and stream projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.

Funded projects for the planning and removal of sediment and logjams help improve recreational access by removing nutrient-rich sediment and woody debris near inlets or navigational channels, helping prevent bank erosion and the formation of new channels. These types of projects receive the highest priority for LARE funding, and they are only funded for projects focused on large-quantity debris removal. Aquatic invasive plant control grants help control or manage aggressive non-native species that can outcompete native species and dominate plant communities. The grants can also provide economic benefits to lake communities by improving lake conditions for those who fish or boat.

A list of grant recipients and sediment and logjam removal projects by body of water, county, project type and grant award can be found at lare.dnr.IN.gov and clicking on project awards at the top of the page.

Reports on all past LARE-funded projects can be found at larereports.dnr.IN.gov.