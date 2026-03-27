News Release, Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has opened applications to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for residents who incurred damage to their homes or property as a result of the March 10, 2026, severe storms and tornadoes in the following counties:

“This disaster devastated these communities, any my priority is to help them rebuild their homes and properties that are the foundation of our great state,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “Hoosiers are resilient, and when disasters like these occur, we see the very best of who are with communities coming together to support one another.”

Currently, more than 100 homes are noted as having damage or are destroyed. Additional homeowners or jurisdictions may qualify later for financial assistance based on damage assessment data.

The SDRF is not currently accepting applications for the Public Assistance program. Local jurisdictions impacted by eligible disaster events will be notified if Public Assistance becomes available. Learn more about the SDRF.

If eligible, apply here for funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance).

The State Disaster Relief Fund applies only to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, which is the primary and best source of protection from storm damage. The fund only addresses the costs of repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the primary residence of the applicant, and cannot be used to help pay insurance deductibles.

State’s response to severe storms

Gov. Mike Braun declared a disaster in Jasper, Newton and Starke counties on March 12, 2026.

The state’s emergency operations center (SEOC) increased from level IV, daily operations, to a level III activation, emergency conditions, on March 10 in response to the severe weather.

The following mission requests were fulfilled thanks to partner agencies at the local and state level:

Indiana Task Force 1 for search and rescue efforts.

IDHS provided an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to provide additional support to Newton County on the ground, as well as safety goggles and vests for volunteers.

Debris management and removal teams from Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Correction and Indiana Department of Transportation.

With communications towers affected in Newton County, the Integrated Public Safety Commission sent radios for first responders and provided a mobile cell tower, along with Nighthawk routers.

Indiana 211 activated for Jasper, Newton and Starke counties to collect damage assessments from residents, and IDHS staff were on the ground the day after the tornado, completing damage assessments into the following week.

Visit the IDHS Disaster Declaration webpage to learn more about the recovery process.