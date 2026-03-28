After a successful military drill and marksmanship competition in Fort Wayne on Saturday, March 7, the cadets of Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) shifted gears and supported the community and MCHS on Saturday, March 14. They led the Michigan City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and then hustled back to MCHS to do parking control and provide the Color Guards for both Regional Basketball Championship games being held the same day. The cadets were also challenged academically as the third quarter of the school year ended on March 13. They concluded a unit on Military Justice, which included a case study on Lieutenant Colonel Robert Scheller and analyzing the 1992 movie “A Few Good Men.”

“We have well-rounded cadets,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Our academics provide units that prepare students to be leaders in any career, not just the military.” Academics are complemented by the many JROTC extracurriculars, which include their Military Drill Team, Marksmanship Team, Cyber Patriot Team, and Raider Team. Additionally, much leadership experience is gained through numerous community service activities.

The Wolves will continue with their generous time and talents by supporting all MCHS home track meets. They will also be participating in the Michigan City Area Schools’ “Inspire Young Minds” College & Career Expo on March 26, hosted at Barker Middle School, as well as the Michigan City Food Pantry every Friday.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, reiterated the selfless nature of MCHS cadets. “Our cadets don’t just talk a good game. They really demonstrate the Wolfie Way spirit of helping, not for monetary gain, but because it is the right thing to do.”

The cadets will continue to work hard academically and with community service to finish the school year strong. They are preparing for summer activities, which include conditioning for the physically demanding Raider Team.

To learn more about the high school’s MCJROTC program, please visit mchs.educatemc.net/mcjrotc.