The Starke County Sheiff’s Office released the following information on two arrests that were made stemming from a burglary on a farm:

On Friday, February 20, 2026, a Starke County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of theft at a farm located in the 3000 East block of 200 North in Knox. Upon investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered a shop building on the property and removed several tools. Security footage was obtained, and a suspect vehicle was identified.

The vehicle was traced to Tony Call, 37, of LaPorte. In coordination with detectives from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, it was discovered that Call had an active warrant out of LaPorte County for theft.

On March 3, 2026, Call’s vehicle was located at a residence north of Knox. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which resulted in the recovery of evidence related to the theft. Call was not present at the time.

On March 23, 2026, detectives from LaPorte County notified the Starke County Sheriff’s Department that Tony Call had been taken into custody on the outstanding warrant. Starke County detectives later interviewed Call, during which time he provided information regarding the possible location of additional stolen items related to the burglary and theft on 200 North.

Following the interview, an affidavit was submitted to the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office. Formal charges were subsequently filed against Call in connection with this incident, including Burglary (Level 5 Felony) and Theft (Level 6 Felony). A $10,000 cash bond was set. Call remains incarcerated in the LaPorte County Jail on unrelated charges.

On March 25, 2026, Starke County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700 North block of 300 East in Knox. During the search, several of the stolen tools from the original incident were recovered. Additionally, suspected methamphetamine and an illegal firearm were located.

Alex Chambers, 36, of Knox, was taken into custody at the scene. He was transported to the Starke County Jail and is being held on preliminary charges related to narcotics and firearms offenses.

Sheriff Jack Rosa would like to thank the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, along with Starke County detectives and deputies, for their continued dedication and cooperation. Their collaborative efforts play a vital role in serving and protecting the residents of Starke County.