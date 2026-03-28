Several rabbits were saved from a fire Thursday afternoon thanks to the quick thinking of a La Porte County Sheriff’s deputy.

Sergeant Ryan Elcock responded to the fire located in the 3500 east block of CR 100 South.

The sheriff’s office said that while a black cloud of smoke was billowing into the sky, Elcock discovered a building near the rear of the property in flames.

Elcock spotted a hutch just feet away from the fire that contained a half dozen rabbits in various cages.

He began moving the rabbits to safety and was soon assisted by a Good Samaritan.

Police said the rabbits were unharmed.