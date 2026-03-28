Passengers are advised that the western parking lot at Hammond Gateway will be closed for a special event Sunday, March 29, through Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Between March 29-31, passengers should utilize the Hammond Gateway eastern parking lot or additional overflow lots.

All other parking in the Hammond Gateway western lot will be prohibited during this time, and vehicles remaining in the lot will be towed to the former Hammond Station parking lot if necessary (4531 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320).

The Hammond Gateway Station building and adjacent ADA Accessible parking will remain open. We thank passengers for their cooperation.