In Lake County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue on or after Monday, March 30.

U.S. 231 will be closed at the intersection for approximately two days while a new drainage structure is installed. U.S. 231 will then reopen for through traffic.

During the first phase of roundabout construction, Cline Avenue will be closed north and south of the intersection of U.S. 231. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The posted detour will follow 101st Ave, Parrish Avenue and 117th Avenue.

Roundabout construction will be ongoing through late September, with the entire intersection closed for phase two beginning mid to late July through the end of the project.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.