The South Shore has shared information on the Munster / Dyer Station, as service on the Monon Corridor begins Tuesday, March 31.

“The station address is on Allison Road, but parking access is off Main Street,” the SSL stated on their Facebook page. “Please note that there is no access to the station via the neighborhood on Allison Road. ADA parking and kiss-and-ride are located south of the station, while the main parking lot is west of the station.”

The South Shore has shared a map for clarification on exactly where to go before your trip.