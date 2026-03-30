MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation are looking for artists ages 7 through 18 to exhibit in the annual LOK Young Artists Expo (YAE).

All artists must schedule a portfolio review before submitting artwork with LCA’s Education Director, Nelsy Marcano. This is an informal review that may take place in person or online. All art reviews must be scheduled by Friday, May 8, 2026. To schedule your art review, contact Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org or call 219.874.4900.

Quality artwork of any style and media is welcome for submission. Artwork does not have to be framed or mounted; LCA will do that for the artists!

The LOK YAE will be on display in LCA’s NIPSCO Education Studios from June 5 through July 10. A special LOK Young Artists Expo opening celebration will be held on Friday, June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Central). The event will be open to the public, and all are welcome!

The LOK YAE showcases over 60 young artists from around the region, and is made possible by an ongoing collaboration between LCA and the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation. The LOK Wishing Tree Foundation has a dual mission: carbon monoxide education and supporting young people in achieving their highest potential, unleashing their creative talents and acting upon their dreams through a wide variety of visual and performing arts opportunities. This mission is supported by LCA, which works to ensure everyone in our community, including young people, receives equal access to outstanding cultural experiences.

For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.