La PORTE COUNTY, IN – Registration is now open for The Salvation Army’s annual free summer camp opportunities. Children ages 6 to 17 who reside in La Porte County are eligible to attend camp through The Salvation Army, including six different camps that will take place at Hidden Falls Camp in Bedford, IN. The experience will be a three- to six-day overnight visit, depending on the camp.

Kids Camp will be held June 8 to June 10 for children ages 6-8 (registration deadline is May 25); Discovery North Camp for children ages 8-14 will take place June 15 to June 19 (registration deadline is June 1); High Adventure Camp for children ages 13-17 will take place from June 22 to June 26 (registration deadline is June 8); Tween Camp for children ages 9 to 12 will be held June 29 to July 2 (registration deadline is June 15); Music Camp for children ages 9-17 will be held July 6 to July 11 (registration deadline is June 22; Teen Camp will take place July 13 to July 17 for ages 13 to 17 (registration deadline is June 29).

To register, a parent or guardian must stop by The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin St. (Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm) or The Salvation Army of La Porte, 3240 Monroe St. (Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 9am to 3pm) to pick up the parent packet and pay a $10 deposit per child per camp. There is no cost to attend camp – including transportation to and from camp, meals, lodging, and activities – however this $10 deposit per child is required to hold that child’s spot at camp. This deposit will be refunded when the camp takes place.

Parents/guardians can also contact Major Dale Simmons at (219) 874-6885 ext. 1006 in Michigan City; (219) 326-5342 ext. 2011 in La Porte; or via email at dale.simmons@usc.salvationarmy.org to receive a registration packet. Space is limited to the first 100 children to register.

Major Dale Simmons, who operates The Salvation Army serving La Porte County, along with his wife, Major Becky Simmons, said this camping experience is a great opportunity for all children, especially those who have not yet experienced going away to summer camp. “Hidden Falls Camp gives kids a chance to get out of La Porte County to enjoy a few days away from their normal, everyday life,” he said, noting that children from all over the state attend camp in Bedford, IN through The Salvation Army. “Time spent at summer camp is all about having fun and meeting new people, but we also focus on leadership, teamwork, and other character-building skills so it’s a great overall experience for children.”

The Salvation Army summer camp program in La Porte County is made possible due to grant funding provided by the Duneland Health Council and generous donations from our community.

More information about summer camp and other Salvation Army programs is available by calling (219) 874-6885 or (219) 326-5342 or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City or The Salvation Army – La Porte on Facebook.