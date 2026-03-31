The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS), announced the addition of a fifth School Resource Officer (SRO) to its current team.

Sergeant John Cordova has been selected and will begin his duties as the second SRO at Valparaiso High School (VHS) on July 1, 2026. A 2000 graduate of Hobart High School, Sgt. Cordova earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Columbia College in 2010 and has served with the Valparaiso Police Department since January of that year. His extensive experience includes working as a Narcotics Detective from January 2018 through August 2023, followed by his promotion to Sergeant in July 2024. Sgt. Cordova brings a strong set of specialized skills and credentials to this role, including service as a K9 Handler, D.A.R.E. Instructor, NASRO-certified School Resource Officer, and training in Crisis Intervention and Emergency Medical Response. In addition to his law enforcement career, he honorably served in the United States Navy from July 2000 to June 2008, where he was a Naval Instructor and earned distinctions such as Master Training Specialist, and Search and Rescue Swimmer certification. His dedication to service, leadership, and community engagement makes him an outstanding addition to our schools.