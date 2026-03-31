The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS), announced the addition of a fifth School Resource Officer (SRO) to its current team.
Sergeant John Cordova has been selected and will begin his duties as the second SRO at Valparaiso High School (VHS) on July 1, 2026. A 2000 graduate of Hobart High School, Sgt. Cordova earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Columbia College in 2010 and has served with the Valparaiso Police Department since January of that year. His extensive experience includes working as a Narcotics Detective from January 2018 through August 2023, followed by his promotion to Sergeant in July 2024. Sgt. Cordova brings a strong set of specialized skills and credentials to this role, including service as a K9 Handler, D.A.R.E. Instructor, NASRO-certified School Resource Officer, and training in Crisis Intervention and Emergency Medical Response. In addition to his law enforcement career, he honorably served in the United States Navy from July 2000 to June 2008, where he was a Naval Instructor and earned distinctions such as Master Training Specialist, and Search and Rescue Swimmer certification. His dedication to service, leadership, and community engagement makes him an outstanding addition to our schools.
In addition to the newly appointed SRO, current VHS SRO, Sergeant Patrick Yokovich, will be teaching first-year Criminal Justice students as a part of new CTE programming offered by VCS and in partnership with the Porter County Career Center.
“We are excited about the opportunity these courses provide for our students and look forward to Sergeant Yokovich’s continued contributions and impact on VCS students, staff, and families,” said Dr. Jim McCall, Superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools.
Sergeant Pat Yokovich, a 17-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, continues to demonstrate outstanding leadership, commitment, and service to the community. Promoted to Sergeant in April 2019, he has served in a variety of impactful roles throughout his career, including Field Training Officer and Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board Certified Instructor, holding a specialized certification in defensive tactics since 2010. Since 2018, he has also coordinated the department’s Junior Police Academy, helping to build strong relationships with local youth. In May 2022, Sergeant Yokovich was appointed as the School Resource Officer at Valparaiso High School, where he plays a vital role in fostering a safe and supportive environment for students and staff. A proud 2004 graduate of Valparaiso High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Franklin College in 2008.