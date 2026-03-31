Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 38. West wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

WednesdayA 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.