The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 21-year-old Shallun D. Culp Jr.following a several month long serious bodily injury crash investigation.

During the late evening of October 16, 2025, deputies responded to US 421 in the area of CR 100 North reference a personal injury crash. The initial on-scene investigation determined Culp was operating a passenger vehicle northbound on US 421. Culp proceeded to pass / overtake a northbound commercial motor vehicle in a no-passing zone. While doing so, Culp’s vehicle crashed head-on into a minivan traveling southbound on US 421.

Police say several people were injured because of the crash, including catastrophic injuries to an 8-year-old child. Culp was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. The crash investigation continued in the weeks and months thereafter.

The crash investigation findings were forwarded to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office earlier this month. Probable Cause was later found in La Porte County Circuit Court, and an arrest warrant was issued for Culp.

Culp was located and taken into custody last night in Michigan City at his place of employment by members of the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. He was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for the following offenses:

• OWI Causing Catastrophic Injury, L4 Felony • Criminal Recklessness, F5 Felony • Driving While Suspended, F5 Felony