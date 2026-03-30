On March 27th at approximately 9:48 AM, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call

regarding an unconscious person found outside of Temple Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2725 Wabash

Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 responded to the scene and located 57-year-old Michigan City

resident Erik Johnson lying on the ground unconscious. Responding officers provided Johnson with life saving

measures until LaPorte County EMS arrived and transported him to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan

City where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Investigative Division responded to the scene and processed it for evidence. An autopsy is

scheduled and will determine the cause of death. There is no known threat to the community at this time.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of

the ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any

additional information or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Brock

Moore at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1087 or via email at bmoore@emichigancity.com. Other agencies who

assisted with this investigation include the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and LaPorte

County Coroner’s Office.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME

and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!