Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.