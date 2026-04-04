Press Release, Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

Duneland Economic Development Company has released applications for the Exterior Improvement Grant Program – an initiative administered by the Duneland Economic Development Company which distributes funding to projects that will improve the appearance of commercial buildings in the Town of Porter.

PORTER, IN – The Duneland Economic Development Company (DEDC) made possible by the Redevelopment Commission of the Town of Porter, is pleased to announce the revitalization of the Exterior Improvement Grant Program. Applications for the Exterior Improvement Grant Program are now available. All interested commercial building owners are encouraged to submit applications to the Duneland Chamber office at 220 Broadway in Chesterton.

Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, said, “Spring is a season of new beginnings, and it’s exciting to see our local businesses investing in their spaces. Efforts like this help strengthen our business community while keeping our downtowns welcoming and vibrant for residents and visitors alike.”

Funded by a donation to the DEDC through the Town of Porter’s Redevelopment Commission, the Exterior Improvement Grant Program looks to fund projects that will improve the appearance of commercial buildings in the Town of Porter’s main economic development areas.

The program requires that a minimum 50% of the project be paid for by the applicant, and it is anticipated that DEDC awards will range from $1,000 to $10,000, those grant amounts are subject to change based on the quality of proposed projects. Grants may be used only for expenses reasonably associated with the exterior rehabilitation of a property, and all building permits must be obtained prior to commencing the project. Applicants should submit detailed budgets which demonstrate good planning and aesthetic cooperation with neighboring businesses.

Applications can be found at: https://www.dunelandchamber.org/business-assistance/

For more information or to request an application, please call the Chamber office at (219) 926-5513.