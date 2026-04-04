Northwest Health – La Porte Honors Medical Staff with $6,000 Donation to The Pax Center for National Doctors’ Day

LA PORTE, IN – In celebration of National Doctors’ Day on March 30, Northwest Health – La Porte has announced a $6,000 donation to The Pax Center, a La Porte-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity throughout LaPorte County. The gift continues the hospital’s annual tradition of celebrating its physicians with a donation to a charity selected by its medical staff.

The donation will directly support The Pax Center’s food pantry, which has already served more than 2,100 LaPorte County residents in 2026. Nationwide, nearly one in eight Americans struggles with food insecurity, a challenge that falls disproportionately on rural and mid-sized communities like La Porte, where access to consistent, nutritious food is closely tied to long-term health outcomes.

“This gift means more families can put food on the table, and that is medicine in its own right,” said Nate Loucks, President of The Pax Center. “Northwest Health’s doctors and nurses see the effects of hunger in their exam rooms every day. By directing their Doctors’ Day gift to our pantries, they’re addressing the root causes of the health challenges they treat. We are deeply grateful for their partnership, and their belief that keeping our neighbors fed well is inseparable from keeping them well.”

National Doctors’ Day recognizes the dedication of physicians who provide care to their communities year-round. Northwest Health’s decision to honor that dedication through a community investment reflects a growing understanding in medicine that health is shaped as much by what happens outside the hospital, including access to food, housing, and social support, as inside it.

“Health doesn’t begin and end at our hospital doors,” said Mark Casanova, CEO of Northwest Health – La Porte. “On Doctors’ Day, we honor our physicians by giving back to the community they serve. This year’s donation to the Pax Center reflects their deep care for the whole person and the whole community. The Pax Center does extraordinary work ensuring our neighbors have the nourishment they need to thrive, and we’re proud to support that mission.”

Dr. Vinay Tumuluri, Medical Staff President at Northwest Health – La Porte, echoed that connection between clinical care and community health. “Food insecurity isn’t just a social issue. It’s a medical one. We see patients every day whose health outcomes are directly affected by whether they have consistent access to nutritious food. Supporting The Pax Center on Doctors’ Day is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor what medicine is truly about.”

The Pax Center operates food pantries, community meals, and garden programs across LaPorte County, providing both emergency food assistance and long-term, sustainable access to healthy food for individuals and families in need.

To learn more about The Pax Center or to support their programs, visit thepaxcenter.com.