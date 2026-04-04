Pamela Anderson never had children of her own, so when she unexpectedly found herself caring for her husband’s six-week-old granddaughter, she wasn’t sure where to begin.

The 57-year-old Cedar Lake woman said she was overwhelmed and wasn’t sure where to turn for help. She works full-time, but was on leave recovering from surgery.

“It was very, very scary,” she said. “We had nothing. It was a really challenging time.”

Anderson initially went to an organization in Northwest Indiana seeking help and the staff there, “made me feel really embarrassed,” she said.

When Anderson was told the organization couldn’t help her because she had a source of income, two other women took Anderson aside and told her about the Franciscan Supplementary Diaper Pantry in Crown Point. That is when everything changed for the better.

“I was so welcomed by the woman at the front desk,” she said. “She gave me a number to help with formula, too, because I obviously couldn’t breastfeed. It was just a totally different atmosphere.”

Anderson said the stress she felt having to ask for help fell away at Franciscan.

“We never thought this would be our lives,” she said. “Having that extra help, with clothes, too, really made a difference. They made it all so much easier.”

As of this month, Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program has officially given away more than 1 million diapers through its Supplementary Diaper Pantries in Crown Point, Michigan City, Munster and Rensselaer.

“Reaching 1 million diapers distributed is more than a milestone,” Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program Director Tristan Kirby said. “It represents families in our communities who were able to worry a little less and focus more on caring for their children. We’re honored to walk alongside families during those moments when support matters most.”

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, which partners with Franciscan to help provide diapers, nearly half of all families struggle to afford diapers, which can cost nearly $1,000 a year. As many as 25% of families with diaper insecurity report missing school or work because they do not have the diapers needed to send their children to childcare.

Becky McCarville is a 31-year-old married stay-at-home mother of two who lives in Dyer. Her husband works full-time as a teacher at a small private school.

“After I had our second child, I was already in the WIC program and they said I qualified for the Diaper Pantry at Franciscan,” McCarville said. “My eldest was under 2, so he was still in diapers and having two in diapers was a big expense.”

McCarville said it wasn’t easy asking for help, but the staff at the Franciscan Supplementary Diaper Pantry made it easier.

“You don’t want to be put in that position where you need to ask for help, but they never made me feel less than,” she said. “They are always so sweet and caring. The Diaper Pantry has been a huge blessing to my family. I’m super thankful.”

Anderson agreed.

“Everyone needs help sometimes,” she said. “I have a job and it is still hard. It is out there for you and if you need it, you need it and you will get the nicest people to work with you there.”

Franciscan’s Supplementary Diaper Pantry program allows eligible families to obtain free diapers, wipes and more. Those interested in the program can call 1-877-PRE-NATL (1-877-773-6285) to check eligibility, register for the program and schedule an appointment.

Donations to support the Supplementary Diaper Pantries through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance program can be made online.