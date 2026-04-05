Easter Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday A 10 percent chance of rain before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.