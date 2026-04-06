South Bend Man Sentenced to 101 Months in Prison For Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

SOUTH BEND – On March 26, 2026, Tony Horston, 36 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Horston was sentenced to 101 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

“A violent, armed, recidivist drug dealer is going to prison because the partnership of local law enforcement and federal agents interrupted his enterprise. We are safer because of their efforts,” Mildred said.

According to documents in the case, police executed a search warrant at Horston’s house and found about 2.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, about 51 grams of fentanyl, about $10,000 in cash, and three loaded firearms. Horston has multiple prior felony convictions including dealing cocaine, battery, resisting law enforcement, and unlawful carrying of a firearm, any of which prohibited him from possessing a firearm in this case.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Elkhart County Interdiction and Covert Enforcement Unit and the Mishawaka Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.