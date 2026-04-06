Today Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.