The Water Department’s spring water system flushing is set to begin this weekend, according to La Porte Water Superintendent Tim Werner.

Beginning Sunday, April 12 and continuing for four to five weeks, crews will be out to flush fire hydrants throughout the community Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Werner reminds residents that this process is a critical part of maintaining the city’s water quality and infrastructure.

“Hydrant flushing is a very necessary part of our system maintenance,” Werner said. “We know it can be an inconvenience to residents, but it is an important part of making sure our infrastructure is primed to continue high-quality water service both now and in the future. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are here to answer any questions.”

During this process, Werner warned discolored or rusty water may occur in some areas. Though the water is safe to drink, he said discolored water in washing machines may affect clothing. To avoid staining clothes, residents should check their water before doing laundry. Should clothes have some staining, avoid drying and call the Water Department for free rust removing solution.

Residents with questions can contact the Water Department at 219-326-9540.