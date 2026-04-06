In Starke and Marshall counties, the will be lane closures on U.S. 30 between U.S. 35 and Union Road beginning on or after Tuesday, April 7.

U.S. 30 will be resurfaced through this area, with alternating lane closures through the end of November. For the first two to three weeks, the inside left lanes will be closed at each end of the project area while median crossovers are built. Once constructed, the eastbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic while the westbound lanes are closed for construction for phase one.

The project will consist of two phases, with the phase switch planned for mid-August. During phase two, the westbound lanes will be two-way traffic and eastbound will be closed for construction.

Ramp closures will occur at the U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 interchange toward the end of each phase of construction due to where work is occurring. During phase one, access to U.S. 35 northbound will be maintained for westbound traffic until later in the season when the ramp will be closed for three weeks for repairs. The same will occur for the U.S. 35 northbound ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound near the end of phase two.

This project includes full and partial depth patching, milling and resurfacing, pipe work, and pavement markings. Full and partial depth patching involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. When the full resurfacing is done, the area will still be resurfaced to ensure a smooth driving surface.