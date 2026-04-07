News Release by Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO):

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) today announced that no residential customer will have their service disconnected for nonpayment through May 15, continuing its commitment to supporting customers dealing with rising everyday costs.

“Many families are still making tough choices and energy bills are part of that,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “This is about keeping customers connected and giving them time and support to find a payment solution that works for their situation.”

In addition to the continued pause of service disconnections, NIPSCO encourages customers who may be experiencing financial challenges to explore available assistance options at NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport to learn more about available programs. NIPSCO’s goal is to keep customers connected safely and responsibly by working with customers to help identify solutions that best fit their individual circumstances.