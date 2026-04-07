In St. Joseph County, State Road 23 will have lane closures between Wolf St in North Liberty and Olive Street/Locust Road in South Bend beginning on or after Wednesday, April 8.

State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic in the area where work is occurring. These lane closures are for road resurfacing, with road widening occurring in some locations along this stretch of State Road 23. Resurfacing work will be ongoing through the end of November.

A small structure replacement will also be conducted between U.S. 20/31 and Ireland Rd as part of this contract. This work will require a full closure of State Road 23, which is currently scheduled to begin in late May. The official detour will follow U.S. 20/31, U.S. 31 and State Road 4.