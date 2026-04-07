The Town of Chesterton is reminding drivers to be aware of two geese crossings on 1100N near nesting grounds.

“Two such nesting grounds—as folks who live in Rosehill Estates or Stone Meadows or 1100 Woods well know—are the wetlands along 1100N just west of South 11th Street, and the detention ponds across the street from Dogwood Park, the Town of Chesterton said on their Facebook page. “Both will soon be nurseries for three or four mating pairs, who will undoubtedly teach their children the joys of jaywalking and the lessons of loitering.”

The Town says when traveling 1100N this spring and into the summer to be mindful of the Canada Geese. “Drive slowly. Drive carefully. Be mindful of brake lights up ahead. And maintain plenty of stopping distance.”

Read more on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

(Screenshot/ Photo credit: Town of Chesterton Facebook)