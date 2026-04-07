One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 35 in Starke County.
On Monday just after 8:30am, Starke County Deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 35 north of 700 North. in the Hamlet area for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car.
It was determined that a commercial vehicle carrying a roll off dumpster was traveling southbound on U.S. 35 and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on U.S. 35. Deputies found that a large piece of wood had fell from the roll off container of the commercial vehicle, striking the northbound Chevrolet Equinox. As a result, the Chevrolet Equinox left the roadway and came to rest in a field.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as 50-year-old Paul Brust of Knox. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries from the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.