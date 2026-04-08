The Indiana Health Department gave the following update to retract an alert on its Facebook page:

“UPDATE: FSIS has retracted its April 1 alert about Great Value Dino-Shaped Chicken Nuggets (Best If Used By Feb 10, 2027).

Follow-up testing found no elevated lead levels. The initial result was a false positive due to lab contamination.

The product is not a public health concern.”

Original story:

Indiana Health Department: Recall for Great Value brand dino‑shaped chicken breast nuggets sold at Walmart

The Indiana Health Department shared the following information on their social media regarding a food recall:

Public health alert: frozen chicken nuggets may contain lead