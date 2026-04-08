The Indiana Health Department gave the following update to retract an alert on its Facebook page:
“UPDATE: FSIS has retracted its April 1 alert about Great Value Dino-Shaped Chicken Nuggets (Best If Used By Feb 10, 2027).
Follow-up testing found no elevated lead levels. The initial result was a false positive due to lab contamination.
The product is not a public health concern.”
Follow-up testing found no elevated lead levels. The initial result was a false positive due to lab contamination.
The product is not a public health concern.”
Original story:
Indiana Health Department: Recall for Great Value brand dino‑shaped chicken breast nuggets sold at Walmart
The Indiana Health Department shared the following information on their social media regarding a food recall:
Public health alert: frozen chicken nuggets may contain lead
The USDA has issued a public health alert for Great Value brand dino‑shaped chicken breast nuggets sold at Walmart. These products may contain unsafe levels of lead.
Product details:
• 29‑oz. bags of Great Value Fully Cooked Dino-Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets
• Best If Used By: FEB 10 2027
• Lot Code: 0416DPO1215
• Est. Number: P44164
• Produced on: Feb. 10, 2026
• Sold at Walmart stores nationwide
Why this matters:
Lead is especially harmful to young children and pregnant people. There is no safe level of lead exposure.
What to do:
Do not eat these nuggets.
Throw them away or return them to Walmart.
Find additional information:
State Recall Site: in.gov/health/leadsafe/recalls/
FSIS Alert: https://bit.ly/fsis-chicken-alert
Please check your freezer and share this information to help keep others safe