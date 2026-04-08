Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers that early voting is now underway.

Eligible voters across Indiana can take advantage of in-person absentee voting at designated locations in their county. Early voting allows Hoosiers to avoid long lines, accommodate busy schedules, and ensure their voices are heard.

“As a naturalized citizen and Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, voting is very personal to me. It is one of our most fundamental rights as Americans. Early voting provides flexibility for those who need it, but Election Day remains a proud American tradition that I will always encourage eligible voters to participate in. Every eligible Hoosier should make a plan to vote, and if you’re able, take part in the time-honored tradition of voting in person on Election Day,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Hoosiers can vote early at their county election office or other satellite locations on designated days, during designated hours. Voters should check with their local county election office for specific times and locations. County election contacts can be found at:

https://indianavoters.in.gov/CountyContact/Index

To cast a ballot, voters must bring a valid government-issued photo ID. Those who are unsure of their registration status or polling information can visit IndianaVoters.com to verify registration and learn more about the voting process.

Early voting will continue until noon on the day before Election Day, May 5.

Secretary Morales encourages all eligible Hoosiers to make a plan to vote and take advantage of the resources available to ensure a smooth voting experience.

For more information, visit IndianaVoters.com.