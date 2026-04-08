Indiana State Police are warning of a scam notice.

The Indiana State Police Lowell post shared a scam notice from Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police Bremen Post’s Facebook page.

Bohner stated on Facebook that he has received the scam twice on Monday.

“Do not reply, scan the QR, or feel there is any legitimacy to this,” Bohner said.

“Note the signs:

✅ Urgency: Immediate. You must. Final notice.

Court date tomorrow

✅ Fear: Default judgment. Maximum penalties. Suspension. Impact your credit. Contempt. Additional enforcement actions.”

Below is a photo of the scam: