Working smoke detectors saved a sleeping family Saturday according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene with light smoke showing from a mobile home late Saturday morning at around 9:35 a.m. on April 4. A family in the 100 block of Leslie Way in the Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park evacuated safely when their smoke detectors activated.

Fire crews deployed hand lines towards the front door, but ultimately used a water can to extinguish the fire found in the kitchen. Fire crews performed an interior search of the residence and conducted salvage and overhaul to ensure the fire did not extend beyond its origin.

Due to the smoke conditions inside the home, the residents including two children were displaced from their home.

There were no reported injuries.

The LTVFD says three lives were saved because working smoke detectors provided an early warning which alerted the occupants in time to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.To learn more about smoke alarm safety, visit Smoke Alarm Safety | Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department

To learn more about smoke alarm safety, visit Smoke Alarm Safety | Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.