MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Susan Murrey, MD, FACOG, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Murrey earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

Her clinical interests include gynecologic surgery, menopause, perimenopause and high- and low-risk obstetrics.

Dr. Murrey is accepting new patients for in-person visits on the third floor of Franciscan Physician Network’s Franciscan Medical Pavilion, located at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 861-8785.