The DNR recently announced free fishing days.

On select days each year, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp.

2026 Free Fishing Days will be on May 10, June 6-7, and Sept. 26.

For anglers who fish year-round, remember that annual licenses and stamp privileges from last season expired on March 31.

Purchase your 2026 license online, in person, or by mail.

Check out our License Fees webpage for more information on license expiration dates and fees.