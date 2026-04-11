The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division recently released the following statistics from March:

(Indianapolis, IN)- The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From March 1-31, 2026, because of their enforcement efforts, ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 4,705

Total Out of Service Drivers – 499 Total Out of Service Vehicles – 579 Total Number of Oversize Violations – 34

Total Number of Overweight Violations – 174

ISP CVED Personnel participated in the annual March portion of the International Fuel Tax/International Registration Plan Law Enforcement Advisor Committee’s (LEAC) M&M Blitz.

Nationwide IFTA permits, Unified Carrier Registrations, and IRP plates (both required for interstate commerce) typically expire on December 31st of each year but have a 90-day grace period. The provides a 90-day window for motor carriers to come into compliance with “soft enforcement.” Soft enforcement means that unless there is an egregious violation, a warning is typically issued, and the violation is documented on an inspection report.

Annually, beginning April 1st more strict enforcement begins. The LEAC March blitz serves to gauge the level of compliance leading up to the end of the grace period on March 31st. ISP will again participate in second, May, blitz period to identify the level of compliance after “hard” enforcement begins. The following is CVED activity for the March blitz:

IFTA/IPR Required Vehicles Checked – 1,239

Non-IFTA/IRP Required Vehicles – 223 IFTA Violations Non-registered – 17 Non-renewal, missing decals – 81 No IFTA licenses in possession – 16 Fraudulent, suspended or revoked – 1 IRP Violations (all) – 39 UCR Violations (all) – 22 Number of Trucks Checked for Dyed Fuel – 76 Dyed Fuel Violations Found – 1