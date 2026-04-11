News Release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Several of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate programs in nursing and business were included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2026 Best Graduate Schools rankings, released April 7.

Among top graduate nursing schools, both PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) were nationally recognized.

PNW’s MSN, which ranked 69th nationally, offers advanced nursing practices and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for health care roles. PNW’s MSN program offers tracks including Nurse Educator, Nurse Executive, Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist.

PNW’s DNP program prepares experienced nursing professionals for administrative and educational roles by focusing on applied research and translation science.

PNW’s College of Nursing is recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing. The accolade signifies demonstration of sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, and student learning and professional development. For more information about PNW’s graduate nursing programs, visit pnw.edu/nursing.

PNW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) was also recognized among top graduate business schools. PNW’s MBA program prepares candidates for leadership roles with advanced managerial, financial and analytical skills. For more information, visit pnw.edu/mba.

To learn more about graduate programs at PNW, visit pnw.edu/graduate-studies.

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as a First Gen Forward Network Leader and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.