In Lake County, an INDOT contractor will conduct lane closures on I-65 at the interchange with I-94 beginning on or after Monday, April 13.

There will be alternating lane closures over the course of approximately two weeks on northbound and southbound I-65 between Ridge Road and Central Avenue for pavement patching operations. There will also be lane closures on the ramps from I-94 westbound to I-65 northbound and I-65 southbound to I-94 westbound.

INDOT says motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.