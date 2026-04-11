The Town of Chesterton announced that Chesterton High School will host a Community Disability Resource Fair on Tuesday April 21.

“Access and Inclusion: A Community Disability Resource Fair” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Chesterton High School, 2125 S. 11th St., Chesterton. They ask those attending to use Door 31.

The event—sponsored by the EXL Department—will provide a wide variety of vital information and in-person resources for individuals and families with disabilities and exceptional needs, in support of their diverse needs from birth through adulthood.

Free childcare will be available.

The Town of Chesterton says more than 40 agencies and organizations will be in attendance:

*Legal and financial planning. *Transition to adulthood. *Early childhood. *Waiver services. *Therapy clinics. *Recreational programs. *Vocational programs. *Community groups. *Healthcare. *And much more!