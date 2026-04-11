On April 9, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration for several Indiana counties impacted by recent severe storms that occurred March 10-11, 2026. This declaration allows eligible residents and business owners to apply for low interest business physical disaster loans, economic injury disaster loans and home disaster loans.

The Indiana counties of Jasper and Newton, and the contiguous counties of Benton, LaPorte, Lake, Porter, Pulaski, Starke and White are now eligible for SBA assistance. At this time, damage occurring outside March 10-11, 2026, is not eligible.

To assist residents in filing claims and answering questions regarding potential assistance to recover from damages, the SBA will operate a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Newton and Jasper counties beginning on April 11, 2026.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center Locations:

Newton County Public Library

9444 N. 315 W. Lake Village, IN 46349

Available: April 11-25, 2026

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CDT; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT (Note: This location will close at Noon on Saturday, April 25.)

Wheatfield Town Hall

170 S. Grace St. Wheatfield, IN 46392

Available: April 11-25, 2026

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CDT; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT (Note: This location will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.)

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal or other locally announced locations. The physical loan application deadline to apply is June 8, 2026, and the economic injury deadline is Jan. 11, 2027. A fact sheet with more information can be found here.

For further assistance please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Visit www.SBA.gov for more information about the SBA disaster loan program.

Media note: on-site interviews will not be offered.