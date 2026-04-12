New report shows the immense impact of the college’s students, alumni and operations.

Valparaiso, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus’s impact on the region adds more than $84.8 million in income through its students, alumni, and operations. That’s equal to more than 1,176 jobs supported.

The overall impact of Ivy Tech was cited in a new report on the economic value of the College, as measured during Fiscal Year 2024-2025 by Lightcast. The report found that the statewide impact of Ivy Tech adds more than $4.8 billion in income through its students, alumni, and operations of campuses throughout the state. That’s equal to more than 63,000 jobs supported – or one out of every 67 jobs in the state.

“Ivy Tech is a major catalyst for economic growth—investing in Hoosiers, strengthening our region, and delivering impact that lasts for generations,” said Aco Sikoski, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus. “We’re proud to help our students and workforce partners grow, adapt, and thrive.”

The report found that for every $1 invested in Ivy Tech, taxpayers get a return of $1.70, and further impacts are felt by the lifestyle improvements that come with added skills and education. Students can get a return of $4.90 for every dollar spent by being able to earn more in their lifetime, and society can get a return of $9 on each dollar with added income and social savings.

“We know that more education and skills lead to better and higher-paying jobs, and that is a key mission for Ivy Tech as Indiana’s workforce engine,” Ivy Tech President Marty Pollio said.