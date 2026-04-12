In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced two road closures for bridge work in Crown Point, urging motorists to plan ahead due to work already occurring in the area.

Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will close State Road 53/Broadway between 101st Ave and Summit St on or after Monday, April 13 through the end of September for a bridge superstructure replacement project at Main Beaver Dam Ditch. A superstructure replacement includes replacing elements such as the deck and beams while retaining the existing substructure. The official detour will follow U.S. 30, I-65 and U.S. 231.

INDOT contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC will close the 113th Ave bridge over I-65 on or after Monday, April 20. The bridge will be closed through the end of October for a bridge deck and partial superstructure replacement project. The bridge deck will be demolished and rebuilt, and the concrete beams will be replaced with steel at the ends. I-65 will also have overnight lane closures to set up a work zone in this location and ongoing lane shifts to allow for access to the bridge from below.

U.S. 231 remains closed between Harrington Ave and Chase Dr (west of State Road 55) for permitted work by the City of Crown Point. Cline Ave is also closed north and south of the intersection of U.S. 231 for roundabout construction. Visit 511in.org to plan your route.